OPP investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Delhi

The OPP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision east of Tillsonburg that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Norfolk County OPP officers responded to a 911 call Friday just after 6:30 a.m. about an incident on King Street in Delhi.

Investigators say a vehicle was travelling eastbound on King St. and struck and killed a pedestrian.

The victim has not been identified by police.

The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene and police are looking to speak to anyone that was travelling through the area between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 .m.

Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the OPP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.