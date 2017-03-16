Police issue warning to Edmontonians about release of ‘high-risk’ sex offender

Edmonton police issued a warning to the public about the release of a convicted sex offender Thursday so citizens could “take suitable precautionary measures.”

They said 48-year-old Curtis Poburan will be living in the Edmonton area and while he is being supervised while on probation, believe he is a “high risk to commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16 while in the community.”

Poburan’s release is subject to a number of conditions:

he must refrain from engaging in or attempting to engage in any activity with any person under the age of 16

must not possess any child pornography

must not be within 50 metres of places where children under the age of 16 are reasonably expected to be present

must not enter any home of a child under the age of 16 years, unless in the presence of an adult guardian or parent

must not work or volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward any person under the age of 16

must not be in possession of any firearms, including replica firearms and pellet guns

If anyone sees Poburan breach any of the conditions listed above, they are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

Poburan is 5’11” and 175 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police said they decided to issue the warning about Poburan’s release after weighing privacy concerns with public safety concerns and concluded “it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community.”

The warning also cautioned members of the public not to engage in any form of vigilantism as a result of the warning.