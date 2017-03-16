Burnaby Fire Department
March 16, 2017 8:39 am
Updated: March 16, 2017 9:01 am

2 people dead in crash on Canada Way in Burnaby

A deadly crash on Canada Way early Thursday morning.

Two people have died Thursday morning in a crash on Canada Way in Burnaby.

The Burnaby Fire Department says one car was involved in the crash that hit a hydro pole.

It is not known at this time if the two people were the only occupants of the car.

The fire department says high speed may be a factor in the crash.

Canada Way is closed between Sperling Avenue and Burris Street at this time. Drivers should avoid the area.

