2 people dead in crash on Canada Way in Burnaby
A A
Two people have died Thursday morning in a crash on Canada Way in Burnaby.
The Burnaby Fire Department says one car was involved in the crash that hit a hydro pole.
It is not known at this time if the two people were the only occupants of the car.
The fire department says high speed may be a factor in the crash.
Canada Way is closed between Sperling Avenue and Burris Street at this time. Drivers should avoid the area.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.