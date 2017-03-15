Teen found dead at Bradford construction site: police

South Simcoe Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found dead at a Bradford construction site on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the Miller Park Avenue site at 7:30 a.m. after workers found the body near an overturned forklift.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time, but investigators are requesting anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area of Miller Park Avenue, west of Melbourne Drive on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning to come forward,” police said in a statement, adding detectives and traffic reconstructionists are assisting with the coroner’s investigation.

SSP News: Police Seek Witnesses In #Bradford Death Investigation https://t.co/VTiNOEOTli — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) March 15, 2017

The boy’s identity hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Const. Lui Giordano at 905-775-3311 ext. 1043 or lui.giordano@southsimcoepolice.ca.