Wildrose’s Derek Fildebrandt calls for spending cuts in Alberta budget

Alberta’s opposition parties say they want to see concrete steps to reduce provincial spending in Thursday’s budget.

Opposition Wildrose finance critic Derek Fildebrandt says deficits such as this year’s figure of $10.8 billion are unsustainable.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci has said there will be measures to reduce spending Thursday, but says the government won’t jeopardize frontline services to do it.

READ MORE: Alberta budget expected to include funding for 10 new schools

Watch below: All eyes will be on the legislature this Thursday as Finance Minister Joe Ceci tables the Alberta budget. It comes as a new poll suggests Albertans are unhappy with how he’s managed the economy so far. Tom Vernon reports.

Alberta’s debt is over $32 billion, with interest payments exceeding $1 billion annually.

Fildebrandt says if the government doesn’t put on the spending brakes, future generations will lose services in order to service mountains of debt.

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark says the NDP needs to get the deficit down to at least $8 billion this year with a trajectory to a balanced budget in four years or less.