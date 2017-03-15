Western Development Museum explores quantum science in new exhibit

A new exhibit at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon is allowing people to explore a technological revolution that is transforming society.

Quantum: The Exhibition gives young and old alike the change to see how the quantum mechanics and information technology have evolved.

“This is a wonderful interactive opportunity for everyone to learn more about quantum physics and the fascinating work being done by Canadian researchers in this field,” Jason B. Wall, the manager of Saskatoon WDM, said.

The first-ever exhibit on quantum information science breaks down the barriers through stories and interactive displays and looks at how the concepts are being harnessed to create technologies that will revolutionize and define the 21st century.

The exhibit was produced by the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo and is being presented by the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

“This exhibition is the first in a series of exciting events that we are bringing to the province as part of Innovation150, a nationwide celebration of Canada’s innovative past, present, and future,” Sandy Baumgartner, CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre, said.

“Being able to bring this exhibition to Saskatchewan, and having it hosted in Saskatoon, is a big part of providing accessible opportunities for the people of Saskatchewan.”

Innovation150 celebrates 150 years of Canadian innovation as part of Canada’s 150 anniversary celebration.

The exhibit runs until June 11.