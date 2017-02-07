Interactive video game exhibit opens at Saskatoon museum

An interactive exhibit focused on how innovation has impacted the video game industry is now open at Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum (WDM).

Visitors have the opportunity to try a number of classic games and learn about what goes on behind the scenes of their favourite titles.

“They’ll be exposed to information saying, hey do you know why you’re using the joy stick, why you’re seeing the colours being presented this way,” Jason B. Wall, the museum’s manager, said in an interview Tuesday.

The exhibit is being presented at a museum that’s known best for its depiction of a typical early 20th century Saskatchewan town. Wall said the historic items are “a big part of our collection,” but added that the WDM is “also a living museum.”

“Taking a topic such as video games is a look at our contemporary history or more recent history,” Wall said.

“Like it or not, video games are part of our culture and part of our history.”

The exhibit is scheduled to run in the museum until the end of April.