Two enthusiasts bring Winnipeg video game community closer

WINNIPEG — The first official meet up of Twitch Winnipeg will bring local gamers together Friday.

Full-time Twitch streamer, Kyente, along with his community manager, RuthAnne Berry (also known as Bunheadwhat) have organized an event to connect streamers, viewers and game developers in Manitoba.

The event will consist of various activities such as computer games, console games and card games. There will also be a live broadcast of this event promoting the attendees.

“Kyente and I have had the pleasure to travel to many cities over the last year and meet many people who love twitch just as much as we do. There are local twitch meet ups in Vancouver, Chicago, St Louis etc and we found ourselves thinking “Hey, we should bring something like this to Winnipeg,”” Berry said in an email.

Twitch is a live streaming service for video games.