Remains of child and adult found after house fire in Fox Lake

Police said the remains of two people — a child and an adult — were found inside a house that was destroyed by fire Tuesday in the community of Fox Lake, Alta.

RCMP in Fox Lake were called about the fire on River Road at around 12:35 p.m. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flame and local firefighters were already battling the blaze.

The home was destroyed. Four residents were treated for smoke inhalation. Three of them were flown to Fort Vermilion for medical treatment and one was taken to the health centre in Fox Lake where they were treated and released. However, two people were unaccounted for.

On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed the remains of those two residents were found in the burnt home. Their names are not being released by RCMP.

“The thoughts of the RCMP are with the family of those lost in this tragic fire, as well as with the members of the community of Fox Lake at this time,” police said.

The investigation into the fire continues and it includes resources from several other detachments.

Fox Lake is located about 152 kilometres east of High Level, Alta. It has a population of a couple of thousand people.