Canada
March 14, 2017 7:19 pm

RCMP investigate house fire in northern Alberta, still looking for 2 residents

By Online journalist  Global News

FILE: An RCMP cruiser.

Global News
A A

A house fire in a remote community in northern Alberta on Monday has the RCMP investigating what happened and whether anybody died as a result.

Police said the blaze broke out at a home in the community of Fox Lake Monday afternoon.

They said officers and firefighters were called to a residence at 1:30 p.m. and that while the fire has since been extinguished, it’s not clear if there were any fatalities.

“All but two of the residents of the home have been located,” Fort Vermilion RCMP said in a news release. “The scene has been secured and police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and to determine whether there have been any fatalities.”

Fox Lake is located about 152 kilometres east of High Level, Alta.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Fire
fire investigation
Fort Vermilion RCMP
Fox Lake
House Fire
RCMP Investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News