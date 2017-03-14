RCMP investigate house fire in northern Alberta, still looking for 2 residents

A house fire in a remote community in northern Alberta on Monday has the RCMP investigating what happened and whether anybody died as a result.

Police said the blaze broke out at a home in the community of Fox Lake Monday afternoon.

They said officers and firefighters were called to a residence at 1:30 p.m. and that while the fire has since been extinguished, it’s not clear if there were any fatalities.

“All but two of the residents of the home have been located,” Fort Vermilion RCMP said in a news release. “The scene has been secured and police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire and to determine whether there have been any fatalities.”

Fox Lake is located about 152 kilometres east of High Level, Alta.

More to come…