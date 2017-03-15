OHL Western Conference playoff picture with five days to go

Five days remain on the OHL’s regular season schedule.

Here are the Western Conference playoff possibilities:

***Magic number refers to points needed by the team higher in the standings to clinch that spot. (Any combination of points earned by the team in the higher position added to points lost by the team in the lower position that totals the magic number clinches the spot.)

**Differential refers to difference in points earned by the lower team in the standings and points lost by the team they are trying to catch in order for lower team to overtake that spot.

Erie: Clinch first overall with 3 out of 4 points in remaining games against Kitchener or Guelph

Otters’ magic number over Greyhounds and Attack is 3 (Erie owns tiebreaker against both)

Otters’ magic number over the Knights is 2 (Erie owns the tiebreaker against London)

Sault Ste. Marie: Have clinched the West Division and the second seed in the Western Conference

Can still finish first overall with a differential vs Erie of 4 points and by earning more points than Owen Sound over final three games at Saginaw, versus Saginaw and versus London.

Owen Sound: Lead the Knights by one point for the third seed. Trail Erie by 3 points for first overall.

Can still finish first overall with a differential vs Erie of four points and by earning more points than the Greyhounds over final three games at Windsor, versus Kitchener and at Guelph.

London: Trail the Attack by one point for third seed. Trail Erie by four points for first overall.

In order to finish first, they need a differential versus Erie of five points and need to be two points better than both Owen Sound and the Greyhounds over final three games. The Knights are home to Flint, at Flint and at Sault Ste. Marie.

Windsor: Owns the fifth seed.

Kitchener: Owns the sixth seed.

Flint: Owns the seventh seed.

Sarnia: Will clinch the eighth seed with a point earned in final two game or a point lost by Saginaw.

Saginaw: Is eliminated with a point earned by Sarnia or lost in games versus Greyhounds, at Greyhounds and vs. Windsor.

Guelph: Will draft second overall behind Barrie in OHL Priority Selection unless they are five points better than North Bay over remaining three games versus Sarnia, at Erie and vs. Attack.