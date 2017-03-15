Traffic
SUV travelling the wrong way on QEII collides head-on with semi-trailer

RCMP were called to a three-vehicle collision on the QEII Highway just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Airdrie RCMP were forced to close a section of the QEII Highway on Wednesday after a vehicle travelling the wrong way collided with a semi-trailer.

It happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 north of Calgary just before 3 a.m.

RCMP said an SUV was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a semi-trailer; a second semi-trailer then collided with the first semi-trailer.

The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

The drivers of both semi-trailers suffered minor injuries.

The collision caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the QEII. Traffic is being detoured on to Yankee Valley Boulevard.

