SUV travelling the wrong way on QEII collides head-on with semi-trailer
Airdrie RCMP were forced to close a section of the QEII Highway on Wednesday after a vehicle travelling the wrong way collided with a semi-trailer.
It happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 north of Calgary just before 3 a.m.
RCMP said an SUV was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a semi-trailer; a second semi-trailer then collided with the first semi-trailer.
The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.
The drivers of both semi-trailers suffered minor injuries.
The collision caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the QEII. Traffic is being detoured on to Yankee Valley Boulevard.
