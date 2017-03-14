Saskatchewan man in court via video link on charge of killing his ex-wife

A 32-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former wife has made a brief appearance in court.

Steven Lewis appeared via a video link on Tuesday morning and is to appear again in Melfort provincial court via video link next Tuesday.

Lewis is accused in the shooting of Stacey Lewis, who was 27, in Hudson Bay, Sask.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Lewis dead in a home in the northeastern Saskatchewan community.