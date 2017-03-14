Crime
March 14, 2017 9:40 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 9:47 pm

Saskatchewan man in court via video link on charge of killing his ex-wife

By Staff The Canadian Press

Steven Lewis, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former wife.

File
A A

A 32-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former wife has made a brief appearance in court.

Steven Lewis appeared via a video link on Tuesday morning and is to appear again in Melfort provincial court via video link next Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Hudson Bay, Sask. woman

Lewis is accused in the shooting of Stacey Lewis, who was 27, in Hudson Bay, Sask.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Lewis dead in a home in the northeastern Saskatchewan community.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
First Degree Murder
Hudson Bay
Saskatchewan Crime
Stacey Lewis
Steven Lewis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News