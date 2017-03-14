New conservation area aims to protect endangered grasslands in southern Sask.

A new 1,222-hectare conservation area acquired by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is hoping to further protect an environment dubbed the most threatened ecosystem in the world.

The Wideview Complex, a sprawling area of native grassland and rolling hills, is situated near the west block of Grasslands National Park, about 160 kilometres south of Swift Current, Sask.

With funding supplied by both the federal and provincial governments and private donors, NCC purchased 19 smaller parcels of land for just over $2 million.

The conservation group said temperate grasslands are the most endangered ecosystem in the world. Globally, over 50 per cent of native grasslands have been lost to development.

NCC director and CEO John Lounds said agriculture has played a big role in erasing the ecosystems, especially in Saskatchewan where roughly 80 per cent of grasslands have been lost.

“It’s the kind of ecosystem where it’s easiest and best to grow food. Therefore, much of the temperate grasslands have been either cultivated or developed in some way,” Lounds said.

“We only have 20 percent of native prairie left in Saskatchewan. There’s a number of species at risk that can be found on this property,” NCC Saskatchewan conservation director, Jennifer McKillop added.

Those at risk species include the northern leopard frog, Sprague’s pipit and ferruginous hawk. The lands are also home to endangered species like the burrowing owl and greater sage-grouse.

The Wideview Complex will be left as untouched as possible. The NCC said they have no plans to add an interpretive centre or walking trails but did say that there are plenty of cow trails for hikers and birdwatchers to follow.

The conservation group partnered with local ranchers to ensure that cattle will continue to graze the plains there, replicating the grazing of bison who used to roam the area. NCC said grazing helps maintain the biodiversity of the grasslands.