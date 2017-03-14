2 alleged gang members arrested in Red Deer: ALERT

Investigators with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) announced Tuesday that two alleged gang members had been arrested in a joint investigation with Red Deer RCMP.

Kim Proctor and Steven Herman were taken into custody on March 8 after a three-month investigation that began in January.

ALERT alleges Proctor is an associate of the Independent Soldiers and Herman is an associate of the Red Scorpions; both gangs are B.C.-based.

The investigation focused on the gangs’ activities in Red Deer, which allegedly involved drug trafficking.

On March 8, officers searched two Red Deer homes, one on White Avenue and another on Maxwell Avenue.

According to ALERT, the following items were seized from the Red Deer homes:

Stolen 22-caliber rifle

Stolen 38-caliber revolver handgun

46 grams of methamphetamine

32 grams of suspected fentanyl powder

7 grams of cocaine

104 grams of ketamine

226 grams of marijuana

Proctor, 37, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

Herman, 36, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Two women were also arrested:

Trina Boudreau-Pritchard, 28, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Catherine Nicole Campbell, 25, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community are asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.