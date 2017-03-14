Nearly two billion items changed hands in 2016 as second-hand economy continues to grow

Kijiji‘s Second-Hand Economy Index found Canadians spent $29 billion on second-hand goods last year – $1 billion more than 2015.

According to the report, Canadians earned an average of $1,037 from selling their second-hand items, while buyers saved an average of $843.

“Most respondents to the survey say they used that money for day-to-day expenses like gas, groceries and rent payments,” said Kijiji General Manager Matt McKenzie.

“Just like those who are renting out a spare room or an extra parking space, Canadians are using the Second-Hand Economy to generate extra money from stuff they already have. And in the spirit of helping others as well as protecting the environment, our data shows it’s important to people to try and find new homes for still-useful things.”

The most popular items posted to the buy and sell website included clothing, shoes and accessories, entertainment items, baby clothing and accessories, games, toys and video games, with leisure items and crafts rounding out the list.

According to Kijiji, Calgary leads the country when it comes to the second-hand economy, followed by Edmonton and Montreal. Winnipeg, Quebec City and Toronto showed the lowest engagement.

2017 Kijiji Second-Hand Economy Index Highlights:

The Second-Hand Economy grew by $1 billion between 2015 and 2016 to $29 billion – equal to 1.4 per cent of Canada’s total GDP

82% of Canadians participated in some form of second-hand transaction in 2016 – 73% of them acquired at least one second-hand good and 69% of them disposed of one or more previously used goods

Saving and earning money are among the top motivators for Canadians to get involved in the Second-Hand Economy

The average Second-Hand Economy buyer saved $843 on purchases last year (up considerably from $480 the year before), while the average seller netted $1,037 in “found money” from disposing of things they no longer needed

The number one use for money saved/earned through the Second-Hand Economy was for routine purchases such as gas, groceries or rent

Young millennials (age 18-24) are more likely than the general population (51% vs 39%) to see the Second-Hand Economy as a resource to make extra money

A decline in household income or moving to a new home are the foremost life changes that positively impact participation in the Second-Hand Economy

Family, friends and acquaintances are the top channel for second-hand activity, followed by Kijiji, which is the #1 commercial channel (larger than all other online platforms combined), and then thrift shops or networks with a social mission

“In this year’s report, we were able to analyze how the Second-Hand Economy has evolved over the past three years and we can see just how sizeable it is – it’s a province unto itself in terms of economic scale – and what a consistent part of life it has become for Canadians. The Second-Hand Economy is driven by the fact that people are looking for value, and for ways to help make ends meet, while also wanting to reduce waste by finding new uses for goods that are still viable,” said Marie Connolly, Professor of Economics at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), School of Management.

The full report can be found here.

