Winnipeg School Division increasing school taxes 3.89%

WINNIPEG – People living within the boundaries of the Winnipeg School Division will soon be paying more in taxes.

The school division passed their budget for the upcoming school year and it comes with a 3.89 per cent school tax increase.

That means if you own a $203,900 home, you’ll be paying $52 a year more in taxes, according to the school division.

On Monday, the board of trustees approved a budget of $406,594,200 for the period from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

Teaching expenses consume 81 per cent of the budget.

“The result is a collaborative budget that meets the education and support needs of Winnipeg School Division students while limiting the potential impact of increased property tax on home owners,” said WSD Board of Trustees Chair Sherri Rollins in a press release.

The school division will spend more than $13 million in programs paid for by taxpayers. That includes off-campus programs, nutrition and therapy services, adult crossing guards, summer school and library technical assistants.

The board also cut $1.1 million to balance the budget including cuts to transportation, instruction, operations and administration.

The school division currently has 78 schools, approximately 33,000 students and 6,000 employees.