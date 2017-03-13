No charges laid after man alleges mistreatment by West Edmonton Mall security

Edmonton police say no criminal charges will be laid after an incident with West Edmonton Mall security earlier this month.

The EPS said it has finished its investigation after interviewing witnesses, staff, WEM security personnel and going over surveillance video.

The information gathered confirmed the man’s aggressive behaviour in the store and that he resisted leaving, police said.

Xiaobo Wu sustained scrapes and bruises from what he claims was an interaction with WEM security on March 3.

Wu said he was attempting to rectify a billing situation with Zara, a clothing store. He said there was a double charge for $79.59 on his credit card. Wu said he came back to the store a second time after he was given a case number by a customer service employee on the phone.

But he claims staff told him to come back Monday. After waiting, he was taken to a back area of the store with mall security showing up shortly after. “I said, ‘I will leave when I get a refund,’” Wu said. “And then after that, a moment later, they began to grab my arms.” Wu said he was escorted from the store by four security staff and directed to an outside mall entrance when things became more physical and he was pushed to the ground, leading to scrapes and bruising. Wu claims that once outside, mall security put him in a vehicle and he was taken to a holding area in the mall where he alleges security took his phone and wallet. A short time later, police arrived. Wu says he was given his personal effects and told he could go home.

West Edmonton Mall did not agree to an interview request last week but issued a brief statement.