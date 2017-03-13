Alberta Government
March 13, 2017 3:53 pm

Alberta holding meetings, seeking online input on changes to labour rules

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta seeks input as it reviews its labour laws.

EDMONTON – The Alberta government is asking the public for input on making changes to its labour rules.

Labour Minister Christina Gray says the province will be meeting with businesses, unions and social agencies over the coming weeks, and is asking Albertans to deliver their input online.

Gray is looking to update Alberta’s Employment Standards Code and the Labour Relations Code, both of which have not been changed in almost 30 years.

The government wants advice specifically on maternity, paternal and compassionate care leaves, the employment insurance program and collective bargaining.

The province is also looking for ideas on introducing leave for care of critically ill children.

Gray says the information will be used in shaping future legislation.

