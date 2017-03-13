Sask. government announces move to private custodial contractors, saving $3.5 million and cutting public jobs

Cleaning services at government-owned buildings will soon be handled by private contractors. The government says this is expected to save $3.5 million annually.

In January, the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union (SGEU) said a move like this would cut 251 custodial positions. SGEU said this includes 139 full-time jobs, 59 part-time positions and 53 are non-permanent.

Related Saskatchewan government explores privatizing government building cleaning services

According to the province, thousands of bids were received for contracts on 95 buildings from 65 firms. Six of the 12 successful firms set to receive contracts are employee-owned companies.

“The savings in the bid submissions have demonstrated the Ministry can save $3.5 million annually, helping the Province save money during the current challenging fiscal times,” Minister of Central Services Christine Tell said in a statement. “While we have a few more steps in the process to actually award contracts, we are comfortable the savings are there and have made the decision to proceed.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government explores privatizing government building cleaning services

The government release adds that all 12 of the successful firms are Saskatchewan-based companies.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the Saskatchewan business community. The successful firms moving on range from well-established companies to smaller, employee-operated businesses,” Tell said. “Additionally, all firms have offered to hire current cleaning employees.”

Current cleaning staff were notified of Monday.

The Ministry of Central Services will not start negotiating with the 12 companies, and expects the private cleaning companies to begin working in government buildings on July 1, 2017.

The average wage for cleaners is $19.20 per hour. Wages can range from $16.50/hour to $20.70/hour.