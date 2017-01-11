Saskatchewan government explores privatizing government building cleaning services

Unionized workers who clean government buildings are speaking out against the province’s plan to examine whether to privatize cleaning services at government-owned buildings.

According to the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU), the provincial government will cut 251 custodial positions. Of those jobs, the SGEU said 139 are permanent full-time, 59 are permanent part-time and 53 are non-permanent jobs.

The government has confirmed the Ministry of Central Services is in the process of looking at whether there is any value to hiring private sector workers for cleaning services at government buildings.

On Thursday, the ministry will submit a request for services for cleaning services, which will remain open until Feb. 10.

Throughout the province, there are 30 government-owned buildings that use private-sector employers.

A government spokesperson said there will be additional ‘points’ or another rating system for employees that wish to bid on the work and for any company that commits to hiring existing cleaning staff.

However, the spokesperson also said that there is no impact to government employees at this time and if there are no savings shown throughout the request for services processes, there would be no changes to cleaning services.