Unions say talk of wage rollbacks, layoffs unfair to Saskatchewan workers

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour president Larry Hubich said workers shouldn't be blamed for the government's shortcoming and be penalized with wage rollbacks or layoffs.

Labour leaders in Saskatchewan say it’s unfair for public sector workers to pay for the province’s $1 billion deficit.

Premier Brad Wall said in an interview with The Canadian Press that wages make up 60 per cent of government spending and everything is on the table when it comes to filling the hole in the budget.

Wall said he hopes unions and public sector employees realize that what’s being paid right now might not be sustainable.

Hubich said it’s one thing for the government to demand concessions if contracts are being negotiated, but he says the province should tread carefully when it comes to reopening existing agreements.

Contracts for thousands of public sector workers expire this year, including the current agreement for more than 13,000 teachers, which ends in August.

