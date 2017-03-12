One winning ticket claims $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a ticket sold in British Columbia.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 15 will be approximately $5 million.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 6, 10, 11, 23, 42 & 47. The bonus was 44.

The Lotto 649 Guaranteed Prize was 70160786-02.