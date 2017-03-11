Saskatchewan Rush beat Mammoth 12-11 in OT to stay first in West

Ben McIntosh scored his fourth of the game in sudden death overtime to lift the Saskatchewan Rush to a 12-11 victory over the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

The win puts Saskatchewan a game and a half ahead of the Mammoth in sole possession of first place in the West Division.

Mark Matthews, who hadn’t scored in the last two games, made up for it with three goals and three assists, for a match high six points.

Chris Wardle led all Mammoth players with five goals.

The Rush outshot Colorado 63-45, and Saskatchewan’s goalie Aaron Bold made 45 saves in the outing.

Saskatchewan now has a bye week, and will return to SaskTel Centre on Friday, March 24th to face the Calgary Roughnecks.