Saskatchewan Rush win 12-11 in OT thriller versus Calgary Roughnecks

In the second battle of the season between bitter rivals the Saskatchewan Rush and the Calgary Roughnecks, the Rush needed overtime to add to their five game win streak and beat the visitors 12-11.

Robert Church and Ben McIntosh notched hat-tricks for Saskatchewan, while Mark Matthews led all players with seven points, including six assists.

Adam Jones scored the game winner for the Rush in overtime, off a pass from Jeff Cornwall in the corner.

Calgary now drops to 3-5 on the year, while Saskatchewan tightens its grasp of first place in the West Division, two full games ahead of the Colorado Mammoth.

The Rush face the Stealth in Vancouver next Saturday.