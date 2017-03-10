Police investigation shuts down Lethbridge drug house

Lethbridge police have laid charges following an investigation into drug-trafficking activity at a northside home.

Police said they launched their investigation in February after receiving numerous complaints and tips from the public.

On March 8, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500-block of 12B Street N. Police said they found a small amount of drugs and six people were inside the house.

Two women were arrested on outstanding warrants, one of whom police said had two stolen IDs.

A man was charged in connection with the seizure of the drugs. The other people who were in the home were released without charges.

The landlord secured the home following the search and the man who was the tenant was served a 24-hour eviction notice.

Norman Boyd Blackplume, 48, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

Shelley Margaret Day Chief, 54, of Lethbridge is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property She is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.