Halifax Water warning homeowners about water filtration scam

Halifax Water is sending out a warning to homeowners about “aggressive” salesmen posing as Halifax Water representatives.

Spokesperson James Campbell said they’ve received more than two dozen complaints involving door-to-door water filtration sales from an Ontario-based company called Canadian Choice Home Services. According to complaints, sales representatives are indicating they are acting on behalf of Halifax Water and/or Halifax Regional Municipality to install water treatment systems.

“Neither Halifax Water nor Halifax Municipality have authorised or approved any company to act on their behalf to install water treatment systems in homes,” said Campbell.

“You’ll never see a Halifax Water employee show up without an appointment in advance. They will also have lots of gear on, such as a vest indicating Halifax Water, and they’ll often have a Halifax Water vehicle.”

Campbell said Halifax Water does more than 80,000 tests a year on the city’s water treatment system.

“We meet the strictest guidelines and exceed so there’s no need to treat the water any customers are receiving from Halifax Water at all,” said Campbell.

According to complaints, the sales representatives are knocking on doors offering “free” water filtration systems to unsuspecting homeowners like George Patterson, who says he was visited by them last week.

Patterson said he was skeptical when the two men appeared to be offering a free service and said were acting on behalf of Halifax Water.

“I said, ‘There isn’t anything around anymore at no cost – something’s wrong with this; it’s a scam,'” he said of his exchange with the men.

“They said, ‘Oh no, sir, it’s not a scam, we guarantee.'”

He said the two men proceeded to try and enter his home, where they insisted they had to inspect the equipment provided by the water commission.

“I said, ‘No, I’m busy. I’m trying to get supper ready,’ and they kind of looked at me and said, ‘Well, it’s a little early for supper, isn’t it?'” Patterson recounted.

“Then a few things started firing off in my brain, and I was thinking these guys are a little bit aggressive about this whole thing.”

Patterson said he invited the men to come back the next day to better explain their services, but they did not return. He said he later discovered the “free” aspect only pertained to the installation, along with the first two months of the filtration-system rental. After that, the company would charge on a monthly basis.

In a statement to Global News, Canadian Choice Home Services said they were aware of the complaints and are taking the issue “very seriously.”

“Since becoming aware of the above noted issue, in addition to our regular branded company uniforms, our sales representatives have been supplied with additional badges which make it clear that we do NOT represent or are affiliated with Halifax Water or any other similar body,” they said in a statement.

“We have also reached out to Halifax Water and other authorities to ensure them that we take the issue seriously and to demonstrate that we have open lines of communication with them, the public in general, and our valued customers.”

They also said the training for their sales representatives includes “careful attention to ensure there are no such misrepresentations, inaccuracies, or aggressive sales tactics,” adding they’ve launched an internal investigation to monitor any personnel who may be misrepresenting themselves.

Halifax Water says any customers who are approached by individuals selling water treatment systems should ask for full identification, including name and employee number, in order to confirm their employment.

Customers can contact Halifax Water’s Customer Care Centre at 902-490-4820 to confirm the identity of a Halifax Water employee or if a Halifax Water employee has an appointment to visit their property.

Nova Scotia has strict guidelines to protect consumers when it comes to direct sellers.