‘Large hunting knife’ found near man shot by police in Edmonton cul-du-sac: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a large hunting knife was found near a man fatally shot by police Thursday afternoon.

The 55-year-old man was shot in southwest Edmonton’s Hodgson neighbourhood on Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. According to police, an officer was responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver.

“There were two separate 911 calls from citizens indicating that the driver of the vehicle was swerving all over the road and and possibly impaired,” Deputy Chief Kevin Brezinski said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“A police officer was directed to investigate these complaints.”

Brezinski said at around 1:45 p.m., a six-year veteran of the police force pulled the vehicle over near Hollands Landing. At that point, police said both the officer and the driver being pulled over got out of their vehicles.

He said an “encounter” occurred which led to the officer shooting the driver.

The officer and others performed CPR until EMS arrived, however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

When ASIRT responded, “a large hunting knife was recovered near the deceased and seized,” the agency said in a news release Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

ASIRT said its investigation will focus on “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation that resulted in the discharging of the officer’s police weapon.”

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

Brezinski said the officer involved most recently completed his gun qualifications and training in April 2016.

“As per Edmonton Police Service policy, the officer has now been placed on administrative leave and will receive support,” he said. “We know little about the victim at this time but we do believe he has a family in Edmonton.”

“We are currently in the process of identifying and reaching out to family members to offer our thoughts and condolences on these tragic circumstances.”

