ASIRT investigates police shooting in southwest Edmonton
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in southwest Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
The police watchdog tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. to confirm it is investigating the shooting, however, it did not say if anybody has been injured or killed or what led up to the incident.
While ASIRT did not give the location of the shooting, a massive police and ambulance presence was seen in the community of Hodgson.
Police did not provide any details on what happened.
ASIRT is called on to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”
More to come…
