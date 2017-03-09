ASIRT investigates police shooting in southwest Edmonton

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in southwest Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

The police watchdog tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. to confirm it is investigating the shooting, however, it did not say if anybody has been injured or killed or what led up to the incident.

Investigating @edmontonpolice officer-involved shooting in SW #yeg. No further information available at this time. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) March 9, 2017

While ASIRT did not give the location of the shooting, a massive police and ambulance presence was seen in the community of Hodgson.

Police did not provide any details on what happened.

ASIRT is called on to investigate incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

