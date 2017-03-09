Okotoks school to reopen Friday after being shut down by threats: RCMP

The people behind a threat that shut down an Okotoks school on Thursday have been identified, according to the RCMP.

On Thursday evening, the RCMP said interviews with students and parents of students at the school helped them determine which students were behind the threat.

On Wednesday, police said they were contacted by the school division regarding a threat made against École Okotoks Junior High School.

On March 9, 2017, Kris Laudien filed this report about classes being cancelled at an Okotoks school over a threat to the safety of staff and students.

A student reported they had overheard a conversation between other students in which threats were made.

After identifying the students involved, the RCMP said they determined that while the conversations did take place, there was no actual plan or intent to commit the acts.

However, police did not reveal details about what kind of threats were made or who the target of the threats was.

Mounties said the identities of the people involved will not be released and because there was “no intent to carry out the acts,” criminal charges would not be laid.

Staff Sgt. Jim Ross, the Okotoks RCMP detachment commander, said he is confident that it is safe for school to resume.

“On behalf of the RCMP, I want to thank the students, parents and staff of École Okotoks Junior High for their cooperation over the last 24 hours. Thanks to everyone working together, we were able to investigate this quickly.”

The Foothills School Division has informed students and parents that classes will restart Friday, March 10.