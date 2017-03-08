Threat forces closure of Okotoks Junior High School

École Okotoks Junior High will be closed on Thursday following a threat made against the school.

Foothills School Division (FSD) said it was made aware of a threat on Wednesday and immediately reported it to the RCMP. As a precaution, the FSD decided to cancel classes to give police time to investigate.

“We understand situations such as this are concerning to parents, students and the greater community,” the FSD said in a letter on its website. “We want you to be aware that the administration of Foothills School Division has exercised extreme diligence and an abundance of caution.”

Administrators made the decision to cancel school on Thursday as a precaution, RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry told Global News.

The school has been contacting families via email and phone messages.

The FSD said it cannot comment further on the threat as the RCMP investigates. It’s asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP at 403-938-4202.