Emergency funding to prevent hydro disconnection in Ontario jumps 50% in one year

The number of Ontarians receiving emergency funding to prevent disconnection from their electricity services jumped by more than 50 per cent in a single year, according to the province’s energy regulator.

Data released late Wednesday by the Ontario Energy Board shows the number of customers that received funding through the province’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, or LEAP, jumped from 9,656 in 2014 to nearly 14,500 in 2015.

READ MORE: Ontario in talks to buy more power from Quebec

The fund provides up to $500 in emergency relief to low-income families that receive a disconnection notice from their local distribution company.

WATCH: Premier Kathleen Wynne announces Fair Hydro Plan

The purpose of the program is to prevent customers from being disconnected and grants an additional 21-day grace period to allow them to set up payment arrangements with their local utility.

The data released Wednesday covers the 2015 calendar year, but was originally reported to the OEB back in April 2016. The OEB spent nearly 10-and-a-half months to analyze and publish the material.

READ MORE: Ontario to slash hydro bills by up to 25 per cent

In 2015, the average LEAP grant to Hydro customers was $381. That’s roughly $40 less than the average grant of $418 handed out in 2014.

In total, 42 of 73 local distribution companies in the province exhausted all available LEAP funding. However, at the end of the year, there was roughly $1.3 million remaining in LEAP funds that other companies had left unspent.

Global News reached out to the Ontario Energy Board for comment, but it has not yet responded.