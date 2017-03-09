Former Sask. RCMP guard expected to get jail time for trafficking

A former employee of the Rural RCMP detachment in Yorkton, Sask., has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking at the facility.

Bonny Maddaford, a 45-year-old Yorkton resident, entered the plea today in provincial court to charges of trafficking in cocaine and marijuana, as well as breach of trust.

The charges follow an investigation that began last November when she was employed as a guard

Maddaford remains free on a number of court-ordered conditions.

Her sentencing has been adjourned to April 24.

It’s expected she will be given jail time.