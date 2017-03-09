Crime
March 9, 2017 1:03 pm

Former Sask. RCMP guard expected to get jail time for trafficking

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Yorkton Rural detachment. A former Saskatchewan RCMP guard is facing drug trafficking charges after suspected drug activity at a Yorkton Rural RCMP cellblock.

Google Maps
A A

A former employee of the Rural RCMP detachment in Yorkton, Sask., has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking at the facility.

Bonny Maddaford, a 45-year-old Yorkton resident, entered the plea today in provincial court to charges of trafficking in cocaine and marijuana, as well as breach of trust.

READ MORE: Former Sask. RCMP guard charged with drug trafficking

The charges follow an investigation that began last November when she was employed as a guard

Maddaford remains free on a number of court-ordered conditions.

Her sentencing has been adjourned to April 24.

It’s expected she will be given jail time.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bonny Maddaford
Drug Trafficking
Saskatchewan Crime
Saskatchewan RCMP
Yorkton
Yorkton crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News