Former Sask. RCMP guard charged with drug trafficking

A former Yorkton Rural RCMP guard is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation into activity at a cellblock.

According to police, in November 2016, Yorkton RCMP began investigating suspected drug activity at the Yorkton Rural RCMP cellblock.

Due to the investigation, the Yorkton Provincial General Investigation Section arrested and charged Bonny Maddaford, 45, of Yorkton, Sask. Police said she was a guard at the time.

Maddaford is facing one count each of cocaine trafficking, cannabis marijuana trafficking and possession of cannabis marijuana. She is also facing three counts of breach of trust.

She has been released on conditions and appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court Monday morning. Her next appearance is on March 13 at Yorkton Provincial Court.