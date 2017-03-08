Teen sentenced for escape that occurred day before Saskatoon infant’s death
A teenage girl, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of an infant boy, was sentenced in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday for fleeing an open-custody facility.
The girl, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody on July 2, 2016.
One day later, she injured six-week-old Nikosis Jace Cantre, who died later in hospital.
The teenager was sentenced to 120 days in custody for the escape.
Her sentencing for second-degree murder is scheduled to take place in June.
