March 8, 2017 7:43 pm
Updated: March 8, 2017 7:54 pm

Teen sentenced for escape that occurred day before Saskatoon infant’s death

A teen has been sentenced for escaping lawful custody in July. The escape occurred one day before Saskatoon infant Nikosis Jace Cantre was injured and died in hospital. She later pled guilty in his death.

A teenage girl, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of an infant boy, was sentenced in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday for fleeing an open-custody facility.

The girl, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody on July 2, 2016.

One day later, she injured six-week-old Nikosis Jace Cantre, who died later in hospital.

The teenager was sentenced to 120 days in custody for the escape.

Her sentencing for second-degree murder is scheduled to take place in June.

