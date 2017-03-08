The deaths of 2 people in White Rock home not considered suspicious

White Rock RCMP the deaths of two people in a home on Tuesday is not being treated as suspicious.

Cst. Chantal Sears says a man and a woman, 73 and 66-years old respectively, were found dead in the home on Finley Street when a neighbour went to check on them.

When officers arrived they found the two people dead. It is believed they had been dead for at least a few days.

Sears says the deaths are not considered suspicious, and it is believed they died of natural causes at this time.

“It is believed they both had some health issues and they both passed away from natural causes,” said Sears.

Fortis BC was called to the home but Sears could not comment further.

White Rock Serious Crimes Unit is investigating the incidents.