Skipp Anderson heading to trial on second sexual assault charge

Skipp Anderson, a prominent member of Saskatoon’s LGBTQ community, has been committed to stand trial on a second sexual assault charge.

Anderson, 40, is accused of sexually assaulting a man in his 20’s in July 2016.

A trial date has not been set.

Anderson is heading to trial in April in a second sexual assault charge dating back to May 2014.

The names of the complainants are protected under a publication ban.

Anderson, who is the owner of Pink Nightclub & Lounge, has denied the allegations against him.

He is currently on leave as a board member of OUTSaskatoon.

With files from The Canadian Press