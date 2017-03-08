Crime
March 8, 2017 8:32 am

Skipp Anderson heading to trial on second sexual assault charge

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Trial ordered in second sexual assault charge against Skipp Anderson, the owner of Pink Nightclub & Lounge.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
Skipp Anderson, a prominent member of Saskatoon’s LGBTQ community, has been committed to stand trial on a second sexual assault charge.

Anderson, 40, is accused of sexually assaulting a man in his 20’s in July 2016.

A trial date has not been set.

Anderson is heading to trial in April in a second sexual assault charge dating back to May 2014.

The names of the complainants are protected under a publication ban.

Anderson, who is the owner of Pink Nightclub & Lounge, has denied the allegations against him.

He is currently on leave as a board member of OUTSaskatoon.

With files from The Canadian Press

