Skipp Anderson heading to trial on second sexual assault charge

Skipp Anderson, a prominent member of Saskatoon’s LGBTQ community, has been committed to stand trial on a second sexual assault charge.
Anderson, 40, is accused of sexually assaulting a man in his 20’s in July 2016.
A trial date has not been set.
READ MORE: Pink Nightclub & Lounge owner facing sexual assault charges in Saskatoon
Anderson is heading to trial in April in a second sexual assault charge dating back to May 2014.
The names of the complainants are protected under a publication ban.
Anderson, who is the owner of Pink Nightclub & Lounge, has denied the allegations against him.
He is currently on leave as a board member of OUTSaskatoon.
With files from The Canadian Press
