Calgary man found guilty of manslaughter in girlfriend’s 2014 stabbing death

A Calgary man on trial for second-degree murder in his girlfriend’s 2014 stabbing death has been found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A jury made up of seven women and five men reached its verdict in Scott Monroe Ferguson’s trial late Tuesday night after about five hours of deliberations.

Susan Elko was found stabbed to death in the couple’s Mission condo on Sept. 14, 2014.

During the trial early last week, Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak told the jury that Elko had been stabbed 10 times in the neck with a knife she’d given Ferguson as a gift for his birthday.

Hak described their relationship as tumultuous, saying the couple argued often and broke up multiple times.

Elko worked at the Black Cat Lounge and Grill in downtown Calgary. Both coworkers and her regular customers knew her as “Black Cat Sue.”

A sentencing hearing has been set for Friday, March 17.

