Jury trial to begin for Calgary man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend

Nearly two-and-a-half years after a Calgary woman’s death, her boyfriend will stand trial for murder.

Scott Monroe Ferguson is charged with the second-degree murder of Susan Elko.

On Monday, a jury of seven women and five men will hear the Crown’s opening statement.

The first witness to testify will be a neighbour of the couple.

Elko was found stabbed to death in the couple’s Mission condo on Sept. 14, 2014.

Elko worked at the Black Cat Lounge and Grill in downtown Calgary. Both coworkers and her regular customers knew her as “Black Cat Sue.”

The trial is scheduled for two weeks.