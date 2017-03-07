Saskatoon kitchen fire extinguished on Avenue J South

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze in a kitchen Tuesday.

At around 2:15 p.m. CT, a 911 call reported the fire in the 200-block of Avenue J South. Upon arrival, the first crew found heavy black smoke coming from the rear of a house.

The lone occupant exited the residence and was examined by EMS.

READ MORE: Deep fryer fire extinguished by Saskatoon firefighters

Firefighters confirmed no one else was inside the house, located the blaze and put it out.

A fire investigator determined the cause was an overloaded electrical circuit.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.