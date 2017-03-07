Canada
March 7, 2017 6:58 pm
Updated: March 7, 2017 7:02 pm

Saskatoon kitchen fire extinguished on Avenue J South

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a kitchen blaze on Avenue J South Tuesday afternoon.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied
A A

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze in a kitchen Tuesday.

At around 2:15 p.m. CT, a 911 call reported the fire in the 200-block of Avenue J South. Upon arrival, the first crew found heavy black smoke coming from the rear of a house.

The lone occupant exited the residence and was examined by EMS.

READ MORE: Deep fryer fire extinguished by Saskatoon firefighters

Firefighters confirmed no one else was inside the house, located the blaze and put it out.

Blaze in kitchen put out by members of the Saskatoon Fire Department Tuesday.

Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

A fire investigator determined the cause was an overloaded electrical circuit.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue J South
Electrical Circuit
Fire
Fire Investigator
Kitchen
Overloaded Electrical Circuit
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News