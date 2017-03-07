Saskatoon kitchen fire extinguished on Avenue J South
Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze in a kitchen Tuesday.
At around 2:15 p.m. CT, a 911 call reported the fire in the 200-block of Avenue J South. Upon arrival, the first crew found heavy black smoke coming from the rear of a house.
The lone occupant exited the residence and was examined by EMS.
Firefighters confirmed no one else was inside the house, located the blaze and put it out.
A fire investigator determined the cause was an overloaded electrical circuit.
Damage is estimated at $15,000.
