Union members ratify deal with Alberta Health Services, get retroactive raise

Alberta’s largest union says its members who work in auxiliary nursing care have ratified a new contract with the province that includes a wage increase.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says the two-year deal with Alberta Health Services applies to about 13,000 licensed practical nurses and health-care aids.

The contract calls for pay increases of 1.2 per cent in the first year and 0.8 per cent in the second year retroactive to April 1, 2015.

The union says the contract expires at the end of this month and the workers will be back at the bargaining table to negotiate a new contract.

A number of public sector unions representing nurses, teachers and other workers are, or will be, in contract talks with the provincial government this year.

Premier Rachel Notley has said her government will be prudent with public money in negotiations but has stopped short of committing to a wage freeze.