Free valet parking comes to Saint-Lambert AMT train station

Parking comes at a premium at many of the Agence métropolitaine de transport (AMT) train stations.

Spaces fill up quickly, forcing drivers to search for spots on residential streets.

To help make things easier, the commuter train network has started a valet parking pilot project at the south shore’s Saint-Lambert station.

READ MORE: AMT train delays testing riders’ patience

The service started three months ago and has become extremely popular.

Valet parking allows lots to fill well beyond capacity: drivers pull up, drop off their keys to an attendant and collect a ticket stub.

At the end of the day, they collect their keys and drive off.

READ MORE: Still no plans to help commuters during Turcot Interchange construction

Many riders are hoping the service will be extended to other stations across the AMT network.

“I am really hopeful I will be able to take advantage in Roxboro,” Sandy Weigens told Global News.

The AMT rider says a valet service at the Roxboro-Pierrefonds station would be a game changer.

“At the very least, I wouldn’t have to leave my house at a ridiculously early hour in order to secure a parking space. That pressure would be off,” he said.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds-Roxboro commuters fed up with lack of parking at AMT stations

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor Jim Beis said he is also hopeful the service will be extended.

“We do have an issue of street parking on neighbourhood streets around the train stations because we don’t have enough parking available,” he told Global News.

Beis said he promises to mount some sort of campaign.

“Certainly, we’re going to push the AMT this week to look at where we are with the Pierrefonds-Roxboro situation,” he said.