Pierrefonds-Roxboro commuters fed up with lack of parking at AMT stations

Nicholas Szczepiuk is a student at Concordia University who takes the Deux-Montagnes AMT train from Sunnybrooke station in Pierrefonds-Roxboro to class every day.

He’s just one of many commuters frustrated by jammed parking lots for commuter trains.

Commuters I spoke with are also frustrated over parking. One told me: "it's pandemonium some days." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/5rvtlnVpxI — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 10, 2017

City councillor Justine McIntyre said she is angry over a lack of parking spots at stations like Sunnybrooke, which are controlled by a metro-area agency.

Now that a new light rail train is scheduled to cruise through the same line, she worries it will aggravate an already sensitive situation.

“I just don’t feel there’s sufficient coordination,” she told Global News.

McIntyre: not only is parking slammed now, but new rail line is about to come in thru same station. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/YvVdHsrxFh — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 10, 2017

A public consultation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the East Community Centre, but it is only open to Sunnybrooke-area residents who received an invitation.

Calls for comment placed to the company building the train, Caisse de Dépôt, were not immediately returned.