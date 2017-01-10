Traffic
January 10, 2017 2:34 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 2:39 pm

Pierrefonds-Roxboro commuters fed up with lack of parking at AMT stations

Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents are fed up with the lack of parking at the AMT train stations, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Nicholas Szczepiuk is a student at Concordia University who takes the Deux-Montagnes AMT train from Sunnybrooke station in Pierrefonds-Roxboro to class every day.

He’s just one of many commuters frustrated by jammed parking lots for commuter trains.

City councillor Justine McIntyre said she is angry over a lack of parking spots at stations like Sunnybrooke, which are controlled by a metro-area agency.

Now that a new light rail train is scheduled to cruise through the same line, she worries it will aggravate an already sensitive situation.

“I just don’t feel there’s sufficient coordination,” she told Global News.

 

A public consultation is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the East Community Centre, but it is only open to Sunnybrooke-area residents who received an invitation.

Calls for comment placed to the company building the train, Caisse de Dépôt, were not immediately returned.

