Prince Albert, Sask. police dog Daxa tracks down break and enter, theft suspects

A Prince Albert police dog had a busy four hours early Tuesday morning.

Daxa was called into action to track down three people in the northern Saskatchewan city accused of theft and break and enter in two separate cases.

The first call came in at around midnight when officers were called to a theft taking place in the 1300-block of 13 Street West.

A witness told officers two men had allegedly stolen a television from a van.

The first man was located by Daxa on 13 Street West and arrested by officers.

Daxa then tracked the second man to a home in the 1400-block of Providence Place where he was arrested.

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are charged with theft.

The teen is also facing three counts of breaching court orders.

Around four hours later, officers were called to an apartment building in the 600-block of 28 Street West for a report of a break and enter.

Officers arrived to find windows on the south side of the building damaged.

Daxa tracked a man to the garage of a nearby house currently under construction.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and is charged with committing mischief, attempted break and enter and breaching court orders.

All three are expected to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.