Another snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Thanks to an area of low pressure hitting Metro Vancouver Monday night, Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for the region.

About five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected overnight and Tuesday morning with heavy snow over higher elevations.

While snowfall amounts will change depending on elevation, higher elevated areas of Metro Vancouver are expected to get 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Lower elevations will likely see a mixture of rain and snow with local snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres.

The snow is expected to change over to rain late Tuesday morning as temperatures rise.

Snow and freezing rain caused problems on the roads Monday morning in Metro Vancouver. In Coquitlam, the Lougheed Highway on and off ramps were blocked due to multiple collisions and icy conditions.

On Sunday night in Delta, a car ended up in the ditch and had to be towed out; while in Surrey, a car crashed into a median on Highway 1, causing traffic back-ups and delays.

Drivers are warned to slow down and be prepared to stop in snowy conditions.

~ with files from Amy Judd