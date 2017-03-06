Recent Kingston, Ont., overdoses may be linked to fentanyl: health official

KINGSTON, Ont. – Health officials and police are warning that counterfeit prescription medications and some illicit drugs in the Kingston, Ont., area are believed to be contaminated with fentanyl.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health says the deadly opioid may have been involved in recent life-threatening overdoses in the region.

Laboratory testing is being conducted to determine the contents of the drugs.

READ MORE: Ontario to call mayors’ meeting on opioids, province will fund Ottawa’s $2.5M plan

Health officials say counterfeit pills can be manufactured to look almost identical to prescription opioids such as OxyContin and Percocet and other medications.

Police say fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and 20 times more toxic than heroin, has been linked to nearly 580 deaths in Ontario over the past five years.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the region’s associate medical officer of health, says getting drugs from a friend, online or a drug dealer is risky and potentially life-threatening because of the risk of fentanyl contamination.

READ MORE: ‘Opioid problem’ in southwestern Ontario community: public health unit

“There is no way to know what is in them or how toxic they may be,” Moore said in a news release.

“The presence of illicit fentanyl significantly increases the risk of overdose,” he said, noting “it is fatal in very small amounts.”