Recipe: Udon noodle with crispy spicy tofu and portobellos

Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse shares a recipes for Udon noodle with crispy spicy tofu and portobellos

Ingredients

1 package udon noodles, cooked and kept warm.

1 package medium/firm tofu, drained and blotted dry

1/2 cup rice flour

1/3 cup grapeseed oil for frying

Sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons chili paste, I like Côte d’Azur 2.0

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 garlic cloves minced





2 tablespoons grapeseed oil2 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

3 portobello mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

2 shallots, peeled and chopped fine

2 teaspoons Takii

1/3 cup white wine

1/3 cup toasted white sesame seeds (garnish)

1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro (garnish)

Method

Drain the liquid from the tofu, cut into 1-inch squares. Blot dry on paper towel until weeping is no longer. Dredge in the rice flour and shake off the excess. Set aside until ready to serve.

Mix all the sauce ingredients together and set aside.

For the mushrooms, heat the oil in a shallow fry pan, add the shallots and sweat until soft, do not brown. Add the mushrooms slices and fry on both sides, once they are cooked, add the wine and sprinkle with the Takii seasoning and keep warm in the pan.

To serve, heat the oil for the tofu in a large saute pan, add the dredged cubes of tofu taking care not to overcrowd the pan leaving space so that they do not steam. Turn them on all sides to create a nice crispy crust. Turn the heat to low and pour in the reserved sauce and toss the pan to ensure that the cubes are well coated.

Put a portion of the cooked udon noodles in a bowl, add a few mushroom slices, some tofu cubes, and finish with a good sprinkle of sesame seeds and chopped cilantro for garnish.

-Serves 4

