Fort Qu’Appelle Winter Festival brings in new events to attract growth

The Fort Qu’Appelle Winter Festival draws in 2,500 hundred people for the three-day event. The festival returned in 2013 after a long hiatus, and is now adding to list of activities.

“We added crokicurl… ATV wheelie… a street dance in downtown Fort Qu’Appelle, and then we added an additional cabaret this year,” festival spokesperson Rebecca Hill said.

The festival also offered activities like sleigh rides and ice-cream-eating competitions. Even with many activities for kids, many adults took centre stage.

Attendees drifted in cars and enjoyed dirt bike races on ice, and one man even broke a world record for longest ATV wheelie on ice.

“I’m riding on a sheet of ice right now so traction is limited, I have to keep perfect balance,” record breaker Lucas Henwood said.

Henwood’s wheelie lasted two hours, four minutes and 50 seconds, covering a total of 26 kilometres.

“I’m well focused, I’ve been training hard for this… It’s a big day (for me),” Henwood said.

It’s these types of events that organizers hope will help keep the festival alive for years to come.

“We also know this is bringing people in to shop at our businesses, come see what we have in our town… and see what we have to offer,” Hill said.