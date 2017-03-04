Person buried in avalanche on Cypress Mountain: North Shore Rescue
A A
North Shore Rescue is responding to an avalanche burial on Cypress Mountain Saturday afternoon.
The search-and-rescue team said they are responding to a “Code Alpha” avalanche rescue.
Code Alpha refers to a rescue where a person has been buried by an avalanche.
North Shore Rescue says the avalanche occurred in the backcountry Tony Baker Gully area.
More to come…
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.