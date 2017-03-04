avalanche
March 4, 2017 4:54 pm
Updated: March 4, 2017 5:10 pm

Person buried in avalanche on Cypress Mountain: North Shore Rescue

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News

At least one person is buried in an avalanche in the Tony Baker Gully area on Cypress Mountain.

North Shore Rescue is responding to an avalanche burial on Cypress Mountain Saturday afternoon.

The search-and-rescue team said they are responding to a “Code Alpha” avalanche rescue.

Code Alpha refers to a rescue where a person has been buried by an avalanche.

North Shore Rescue says the avalanche occurred in the backcountry Tony Baker Gully area.

