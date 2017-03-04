Man dies in Coquitlam house fire

A man has been killed in a fire at a Coquitlam home.

Flames and smoke were shooting out of the windows of a house at Winslow Avenue and Gatensbury Street when firefighters arrived at 8 a.m. Saturday.

One person was able to escape the blaze and let crews know a resident of the home was missing. The victim was later found dead inside.

Fire officials said the home’s smoke detectors may not have been working at the time of the incident.

“At this time we don’t know how the fire started,” Dep. Chief Rod Gill of Coquitlam Fire and Rescue said. “The house is under extensive renovations so it’s really hard to tell and pinpoint exactly the cause of the fire at this time but our fire investigation branch as well as the RCMP are completing the investigation.”